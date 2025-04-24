Read more
Alphabet beats expectations, reporting strong Q1 2025 results 📊

9:39 PM 24 April 2025

Alphabet (GOOGL.US) reported significantly better-than-expected results for Q1 2025, beating market expectations. The company demonstrated strong revenue growth dynamics in key segments and delivered a markedly improved operating result, particularly evident in the crucial cloud segment. The company’s shares are up more than 4% in after-hours trading.

 

Alphabet shares are up more than 4% in after-hours trading. Source: xStation 

Alphabet reported revenue of $90.23 billion, representing a 12% year-over-year increase. This result exceeded the consensus expectations of $89.1 billion. The strong year-over-year growth was primarily driven by solid performance across the company’s core business segments. Google Search generated $50.7 billion, marking a 10% year-over-year increase. Stable momentum in the advertising segment—where the company achieved $66.89 billion, up 8% YoY—indicates a healthy financial position in Alphabet's most important business area. These figures are particularly noteworthy given market concerns over Google's ability to maintain its dominance in this segment.

At the operating income level, Alphabet delivered $30.61 billion, a 20% year-over-year increase, along with an improvement in operating margin to 33.92% (+2.29 percentage points). The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.81, representing nearly a 50% YoY increase and coming in 40% above consensus estimates. This net income marked the highest quarterly result in the company’s history.

Selected financial data for Alphabet – Q1 2025 (in $ billion, except EPS). Source: Alphabet, XTB Research


Revenue breakdown by segment (in $ billion). Source: Alphabet, XTB Research

What truly impressed investors were Alphabet’s very strong operating results. Effective cost management in a challenging environment is crucial for the continued monetization of the company’s rapidly growing business segments. Notably, Google Cloud delivered an operating income of $2.18 billion, beating market expectations by 12%. This result is also 142% higher than a year ago.

Moreover, contrary to market expectations, this figure exceeded the result from Q4 2024, marking the highest operating profit in the cloud segment in the company’s history and signaling continued improvement in Alphabet’s operating margin.

Operating Results by Segment (in $ billion). Source: Alphabet, XTB Research

 
 

 

