US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%

US sentiment according to the University of Michigan survey in February came in at 57.3 versus 55.0 expected and 56.4 in January (the current conditions gauge jumped sharply to 58.3 from 53.7, while the expectations index rose more modestly).

One-year inflation expectations fell to 3.5% versus 4.0% expected and 4.0% in January; five-year expectations were slightly higher than forecast (3.4% vs 3.3% expected and 3.3% in January).