ASML earnings preview: what DeepSeek means for AI chip demand? 🔎📈

ASML Holding (ASML.NL) declines in today's session, further extending yesterday's losses. A global leader in semiconductor equipment, is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on January 29, 2025 before market open. This report comes at a critical time as the company faces both opportunities and headwinds, including the emergence of China’s AI disruptor DeepSeek and ongoing geopolitical challenges. Below is a concise summary of what investors should watch for.

Key Points

Revenue & Earnings Projections Q4 Revenue : Estimated at €9.02 billion , a 26.6% year-on-year increase.

Net Income : Forecasted at €2.62 billion , reflecting robust demand for lithography systems.

Gross Margins : Expected at 49.6% , slightly lower due to High-NA EUV system costs.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Projected at €6.68 . Order Bookings & Systems Sold Q4 bookings are estimated at €3.53 billion , with 121 lithography systems shipped.

EUV orders remain subdued, with analysts anticipating a €1 billion contribution . DeepSeek’s Impact The rise of DeepSeek , a Chinese AI startup using less advanced, cost-efficient chips, could reshape demand for high-performance semiconductors.

DeepSeek’s approach raises concerns about long-term EUV sales, a key driver for ASML. 2025 Guidance ASML maintains its 2025 revenue guidance at €30–35 billion , though expectations lean toward the lower end due to geopolitical uncertainties and customer delays. Geopolitical and Customer Risks Ongoing U.S. export restrictions limit ASML’s sales to China, its third-largest market.

Dependency on major clients like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel makes the company sensitive to spending cutbacks.

Analyst Commentary

Citi : Highlights a lower hurdle for ASML following its recent share price drop, with expectations for bookings as low as €2 billion .

JPMorgan : Expects ASML to meet 2025 guidance unless Intel/Samsung make drastic cuts. Sees 2026 orders from TSMC in H1 2024.

Barclays : Does not anticipate significant near-term recovery in EUV orders, given lingering uncertainties.

ING : Optimistic about strong order momentum , despite limited surprises expected for the full-year update.

ASML’s Q4 results will be crucial in understanding its strategy to address evolving challenges:

AI Demand & DeepSeek’s Impact : Will ASML address risks of cheaper AI models reducing reliance on cutting-edge chips?

China Exposure : 15–20% of 2023 sales came from China; updates on export controls and domestic competition (e.g., SMEE’s lithography tools).

2025 Guidance Confidence : Any revisions to €30B–€35B sales target amid geopolitical and demand risks?

ASML’s monopoly in EUV lithography (critical for AI/advanced chips) and €6.17B cash cushion provide resilience. However, DeepSeek’s rise, China risks, and customer concentration (TSMC, Samsung, Intel) pose challenges. The earnings call’s tone on 2024 order visibility and AI-driven demand shifts will be pivotal for sentiment. Watch bookings data and management’s 2025 confidence – a beat on €4B+ orders or upbeat EUV commentary could catalyze a rebound.

