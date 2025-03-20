Read more
Bank of Canada Governor Macklem: Trade Tensions Limit Rate Cut Options

5:08 PM 20 March 2025

In a recent Calgary speech, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that inflation risks from the US-Canada trade dispute are constraining the central bank's ability to cut interest rates to boost growth.

Key Points:

  • Dual Economic Challenge: The trade tensions are simultaneously slowing economic growth while adding inflationary pressure.

  • Policy Uncertainty: Macklem emphasized the need to set policy that "works for different outcomes" rather than optimizing for a specific scenario.

  • Cautious Approach: The Bank will be "less forward-looking than normal until the situation is clearer."

  • Inflation Commitment: Despite challenges, Macklem reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to its 2% inflation target.

  • Limited Options: "The more inflationary the impact, the less scope monetary policy has to support the economy."

Macklem highlighted specific concerns for Canada's regional economies, including Alberta's energy sector, Prairie agricultural industries, and Ontario and Quebec's steel and aluminum sectors.

The governor noted that uncertainty is already causing economic harm, with declining consumer confidence, delayed business investments, and rising inflation expectations. His message indicates the Bank of Canada will prioritize price stability amid trade uncertainty rather than aggressive rate cuts to stimulate growth.

 

USDCAD has erased all of its losses today. It is now trading between its 100- and 50-day SMAs. Source: xStation

 

 

