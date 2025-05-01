Read more
XTB Online Trading

Bitcoin breaks through 96,000 USD after Eric Trump announces a $2 billion transaction 📈

11:58 AM 1 May 2025

Cryptocurrencies continue to rally on a wave of positive news. Bitcoin breaks through 96,000 USD, gaining over 2.00%, following reports that World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin USD1 will be used to finalize an investment into Binance. The transaction is valued at $2 billion and involves MGX, a company based in Abu Dhabi.

Eric Trump announced during the Token2049 event in Dubai that USD1, backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bills, will serve as the official settlement medium for the transaction. The stablecoin will also be integrated into the Tron ecosystem, supported by crypto billionaire Justin Sun, further strengthening its position in both DeFi and CeFi markets.

The investment process involves MGX transferring its $2 billion commitment to Binance via the USD1 stablecoin, deepening cooperation between the UAE and the global crypto exchange. The Trump-affiliated company, World Liberty Financial, aims to position USD1 as a transparent, regulated, and borderless digital dollar. Co-founder Zach Witkoff highlighted upcoming integrations with DeFi and retail applications, signaling USD1’s ambition to dominate the stablecoin utility segment.

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

02.05.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Market euphoria, US100 returns above 20,000 points 📈

Wall Street ends the week with strong gains after solid NFP data and news of potential trade talks between China and the USA (S&P 500: +1.4%,...

 17:21

Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks,...

 15:17

US Open: Strong labor market supports equities performance 📈

Indices on Wall Street are opening on an enthusiastic note, recording gains of 1.30–1.60%. This time, the upward impulse came from strong labor market...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits