Bitcoin falls 3% testing $108k 📉 Dogecoin loses despite partnership with Gucci

Cryptocurrencies market sentiments are weak today with Bitcoin falling below $110k, pressured by sell-off on Wall Street, where technology stocks lead the decline. Not only Bitcoin, but other crypto also loses. For example, despite Gucci luxury house announcing accepting payments in Dogecoin (DOGE) at select stores in the United States, the price of the token is falling more than 3% today, as broader crypto sentiments weaken. Technically Dogecoin price fell below EMA200 (the red line) and EMA50 (the orange line) signalling possible trend reversal if bearish pressure persist.
Source: xStation5