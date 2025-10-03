Read more
6:40 PM · 3 October 2025

Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈

Key takeaways

Bitcoin surges on weakening US dollar and positive sentiments on Wall Street

Markets expect that Fed will cut rates in October

Bitcoin’s price has climbed above $122,000 today and is approaching a key resistance level near $123,000, a zone that has previously triggered two selling waves. Recently, Bitcoin rebounded from the 200-day EMA around $108,000 and formed a double-bottom pattern, which supports the bullish scenario. The 50-day EMA around $115,000 now serves as an important support level. The rebound is supported by expected Fed rate cut in October.

Source: xStation5

3 October 2025, 6:47 PM

Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
3 October 2025, 5:54 PM

Copper on the raise, close to ATH again! 📈🏗️
3 October 2025, 5:38 PM

Emission contracts surge upwards! 📈🏭
3 October 2025, 4:20 PM

3 markets to watch next week (03.10.2025)

