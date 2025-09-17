Read more

Bloom Energy Reaches Record Value Thanks to Partnership with Oracle

12:03 PM 17 September 2025

Bloom Energy’s stock has reached a record high of $73.29, representing a gain of over 200% since the beginning of 2025. The main driver of this growth is the strategic partnership with Oracle, which involves providing fuel cell technology to data centers supporting artificial intelligence. In response to this development, analysts at Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy’s price target to $85, indicating further growth potential.

 

Source: xStation5

The collaboration with Oracle opens new opportunities for Bloom Energy’s dynamic growth, enabling the company to quickly and efficiently deliver innovative fuel cell-based energy solutions to key data centers powering advanced AI systems. In an era of rapidly increasing demand for computing power, reliable and environmentally friendly energy sources have become a priority for IT infrastructure operators. Thanks to this strategic partnership, Bloom Energy is well-positioned to meet these demands by offering clean, stable, and scalable energy solutions.

To further strengthen its market position, the company has announced ambitious plans to double its production capacity to 2 Gigawatts by the end of 2026. To achieve this, Bloom Energy will invest $100 million in technology development, expansion of production facilities, and increased operational efficiency. These actions will not only allow faster order fulfillment but also better adapt to the growing needs of clients in the technology and industrial sectors. As a result, Bloom Energy is well-prepared to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving green energy sector.

Analysts also note an improvement in Bloom Energy’s financial performance in the second quarter of 2025. The company reported revenues of $401.2 million, a 19.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Gross margin rose from 20.4% to 26.7%, while operating margin increased to 7.1%. The company achieved a positive free cash flow of $33 million, indicating improved profitability.

 

Share:
Back

Market News

19.09.2025
18:52

Daily Summary: Another Record-Breaking Day on Wall Street

Wall Street indices continue to rise on Triple Witching Day, reaching new all-time highs, driven by the dovish interpretation of the Fed’s recent...

 17:28

Has the quantum revolution already begun? Quantum Computing rises by 25%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT.US) is a company operating in the field of quantum computers that has recently attracted tremendous interest from investors....

 16:24

🔝Silver Rallies More Than 2%

Silver reached its highest daily levels since 2011 last Tuesday, before a minor correction took hold, which was deepened by the Federal Reserve's difficult-to-interpret...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits