Read more

​​​​​​​Braze gains 12% on upbeat financial outlook 📌

5:57 PM 5 September 2025

Braze (BRZE.US) surged as much as 19% pre-market after a strong Q2 fiscal beat and better-than-expected Q3 guidance. However, during the session gains narrowed to 12%. Management highlighted support from AI-driven personalization and the first-party data trend. The company also surprised positively in contract renewals and improved conversion of large deals.

Financial summary (key metrics)

  • Q2 revenue: $180.1m vs $171.7m est. (+$8.4m beat)
  • Q2 adjusted EPS: $0.15 vs $0.03 est. (+$0.12 beat)
  • Q2 net loss: $27.9m
  • Adjusted gross margin: 69.3% (vs 69.7% est.)
  • Q3 revenue guidance: $183.5–184.5m (vs $180.3m cons.; ~+$3.2–4.2m higher)
  • Q3 adjusted EPS guidance: $0.06–0.07 (vs $0.02 cons.)
  • FY26 revenue guidance: $717–720m (raised from $702–706m; vs $704.4m cons.)
  • FY26 adjusted EPS guidance: $0.41–0.42 (raised from $0.15–0.18; vs $0.17 cons.)

A key watchpoint is profitability — gross margin declined y/y and came in slightly below consensus — though operational execution seemed to offset this, with net revenue retention (NRR) declines described as easing through the quarter. Overall, the release suggests Braze is navigating a mixed macro backdrop while sustaining subscription growth in the mid-teens range. Importantly, the company raised guidance for both Q3 and FY26, signaling durable client demand for AI and first-party data–driven personalization.

Share:
Back

Market News

05.09.2025
18:46

Daily summary: cooling jobs market locks in a September Fed rate cut 💲

Wall Street ended the session lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones lost 0.55% each, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Declines were driven mainly by recession...

 18:05

Three markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief...

 16:40

The European Commission will impose a fine of €2.95 billion on Alphabet💡

The European Commission has fined Alphabet (GOOGL.US) €2.95 billion for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising sector. Regulators found...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits