3:40 PM · 4 March 2026

BREAKING: Another strong increase of oil inventories. Oil WTI close to 74

  • Oil inventories rose by nearly by 3.4 million barrels last week and market expected an increase of 3 million barrels. Previously it was nearly 16 million barrels increase. 
  • Gasoline inventories: -1,7 mb (forecast: -2,0 mb; previously: -1,0 mb)
  • Distillate inventories: 0,4 mb (forecast -2,4 mb; previously: 0,25 mb)
Oil inventories increase in line with seasonality. On the other hand, we can notice a significant increase in oil processing in the US, suggesting preparations for a recovery in demand. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

 

The latest energy data and geopolitical developments are shaping a complex narrative for the oil markets:

  • Crude Oil Inventories: There has been another significant build in crude oil inventories, aligning with market expectations.

  • Gasoline Stocks: Conversely, gasoline inventories are trending lower, signaling robust underlying demand for refined fuels.

  • Geopolitical Risk Premium: Despite the domestic inventory data, the crude market remains primarily tethered to developments in the Middle East.

  • Price Action: WTI crude is currently retracing toward the $74 per barrel mark as market confidence grows that the conflict could resolve sooner than the several-week timeframe previously feared.

 

 

6 March 2026, 5:17 PM

