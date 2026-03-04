BREAKING: Another strong increase of oil inventories. Oil WTI close to 74

- Oil inventories rose by nearly by 3.4 million barrels last week and market expected an increase of 3 million barrels. Previously it was nearly 16 million barrels increase.
- Gasoline inventories: -1,7 mb (forecast: -2,0 mb; previously: -1,0 mb)
- Distillate inventories: 0,4 mb (forecast -2,4 mb; previously: 0,25 mb)
The latest energy data and geopolitical developments are shaping a complex narrative for the oil markets:
-
Crude Oil Inventories: There has been another significant build in crude oil inventories, aligning with market expectations.
-
Gasoline Stocks: Conversely, gasoline inventories are trending lower, signaling robust underlying demand for refined fuels.
-
Geopolitical Risk Premium: Despite the domestic inventory data, the crude market remains primarily tethered to developments in the Middle East.
-
Price Action: WTI crude is currently retracing toward the $74 per barrel mark as market confidence grows that the conflict could resolve sooner than the several-week timeframe previously feared.
