BREAKING: Canada's elevated PPI brings USDCAD down

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for October:
- IPPI (industrial prices; yearly change): actual 1.1% YoY; previous -0.9% YoY;
- IPPI (monthly change): actual 1.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;
- RMPI (raw materials prices; yearly change): actual -2.8% YoY; previous -8.8% YoY;
- RMPI (monthly change) 3.8% MoM; forecast -1.5% MoM; previous -3.1% MoM
The main driver of the higher reading was a significant increase (5.5%) of non-ferrous metals' prices, especially amoung main precious metals (gold, silver, platinium) and their alloys.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5