BREAKING: Canadian CPI comes in higher than expected, USDCAD dips

12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for February:
- Trimmed CPI: forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY; actual 2.9% YoY
- Core CPI: previous 2.1% YoY; actual 2.7% YoY
- Core CPI: previous 0.4% MoM; actual 0.7% MoM
- CPI: forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; actual 1.1% MoM
- CPI: forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY; actual 2.6% YoY
- Median CPI: forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY; actual 2.9% YoY
- Common CPI: forecast 2.2% YoY; previous 2.2% YoY; actual 2.5% YoY
