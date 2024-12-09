China shifts its monetary policy stance for the first time since 2011. After this headline circulated in the media, Chinese indices gained dynamically in value, knocking off CHN.cash by more than 2% in just 15 min.

Key Politburo headlines:

China’s Politburo: China Monetary Policy To Be Moderately Loose

- Fiscal Policy To Be More Proactive Next Year

- Shifts Monetary Policy Stance For 1st Time Since 2021

- Fiscal Policy To Be More Proactive

- To Boost Consumption Forcefully

- Stabilize The Property, Stock Market

Source: xStation