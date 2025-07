BREAKING: Donald Trump announces new tariffs on the Truth Social📌USDIDX reacts

According to the post of US President Trump on Truth Social, the US will impose these tariffs starting August 1.

Will Impose 20% Tariff On PhilippinesĀ

Will Impose 25% Tariff On BruneiĀ

Will Impose 25% Tariff On MoldovaĀ

Will Impose 30% Tariff On AlgeriaĀ

Will Impose 30% Tariff On IraqĀ

Will Impose 30% Tariff On Libya

The USDIDX (futures on US Dollar index) slightly gains after the announcement, however the market reaction is very muted.

