BREAKING: Donald Trump announces new tariffs on the Truth Social📌USDIDX reacts

According to the post of US President Trump on Truth Social, the US will impose these tariffs starting August 1.

Will Impose 20% Tariff On Philippines

Will Impose 25% Tariff On Brunei

Will Impose 25% Tariff On Moldova

Will Impose 30% Tariff On Algeria

Will Impose 30% Tariff On Iraq

Will Impose 30% Tariff On Libya

The USDIDX (futures on US Dollar index) slightly gains after the announcement, however the market reaction is very muted.

Source: xStation5