BREAKING: Donald Trump announces new tariffs on the Truth Social📌USDIDX reacts

According to the post of US President Trump on Truth Social, the US will impose these tariffs starting August 1.
- Will Impose 20% Tariff On Philippines
- Will Impose 25% Tariff On Brunei
- Will Impose 25% Tariff On Moldova
- Will Impose 30% Tariff On Algeria
- Will Impose 30% Tariff On Iraq
- Will Impose 30% Tariff On Libya
The USDIDX (futures on US Dollar index) slightly gains after the announcement, however the market reaction is very muted.
Source: xStation5