BREAKING: Durable Goods Orders drops over 6% on a monthly basis 📌

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air for April:
- actual -1.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for April:
- Core Durable Goods Orders: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM;
- Durable Goods Orders: actual -6.3% MoM; forecast -7.6% MoM; previous 7.6% MoM;
- Durables Excluding Defense: actual -7.5% MoM; previous 9.0% MoM;