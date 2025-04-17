BREAKING: ECB cuts rates by 25 bp

ECB Main Refinancing Rate:
- Current: 2.40%
- Forecast: 2.65%
- Previous: 2.90%
ECB Deposit Rate:
- Current: 2.25%
- Forecast: 2.25%
- Previous: 2.50%
ECB cut rates in line with market expectations. We see a small decline on EURUSD chart. The currency pair tests key support around 1.1346. Now the market is waiting for the conference after the decision, which will provide further details about ECB monetary policy in the nearest future and its outlook on current macro situation.
Source: xStation