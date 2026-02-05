BREAKING: ECB maintains rates in line with expectations!💶

05.02.2026 - ECB has decided to maintain the rates:
- Refinancing Rate at 2,15%
- Deposit Facility rate at 2,00
This movement was anticipated by the market, and therefore reaction is muted.
Additional insight into further policy will be revealed at ECB Press Conference.
EURUSD (M1)
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: Euphoria on Wall Street; SILVER rebounds 10% 📱
Three markets to watch next week (09.02.2026)
US100 gains after the UoM report🗽Nvidia surges 5%
Geopolitical Briefing (06.02.2026): Is Iran Still a Risk Factor?