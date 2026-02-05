Read more
1:18 PM · 5 February 2026

BREAKING: ECB maintains rates in line with expectations!💶

05.02.2026 - ECB has decided to maintain the rates: 

  • Refinancing Rate at 2,15%
  • Deposit Facility rate at 2,00

This movement was anticipated by the market, and therefore reaction is muted.

Additional insight into further policy will be revealed at ECB Press Conference.

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5

