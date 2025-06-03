BREAKING: EMU inflation below the 2% target! EURUSD tests 1.14

Preliminary CPI for May: 1.9% YoY (Forecast 2,0% YoY; Previous 2,2% YoY
Monthly CPI: 0.0% MoM (Previous: 0.6% MoM)
Core CPI 2.3% YoY (Forecast: 2.5% YoY; Previous: 2.7% YoY)
Monthly Core CPI: 0.0% MoM (Previous: 1.0% MoM)
Headline inflation is back below 2% target and core reading is also easing significantly which should supports not only cut on Thursday, but maybe more than 2 cuts this year.