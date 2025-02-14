BREAKING: Euro Zone GDP slightly higher than expected. EURUSD muted 📌

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data:
GDP (Q4): actual 0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.0% QoQ; previous 0.4% QoQ;
GDP (Q4): actual 0.9% YoY; forecast 0.9% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;
The EU's economy grew by a marginal 0.1%, slightly better than previosuly forcasted. As stated in the previous week by ECB's president Christine Lagarde, the conditions for the economic recovery in Europe are well in place, although German economy remains the key drag. EURUSD ticked slightly down following the data release, keeping an overall rebound after eased US tariffs rhetoric.
Source: xStation5