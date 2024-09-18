BREAKING: Eurozone CPI in line with expectations, EURUSD reacts to the news🔔

Final Eurozone inflation data for August:
- CPI YoY Final Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%)
- CPI MoM Final Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.0%)
- CPI Core YoY Final Actual 2.8% (Forecast 2.8%, Previous 2.8%)
The data were in line with expectations, the only suprise was sligthly lower monthly change in CPI. The reaction on EURUSD currency pair is timid as market awaits FOMC decision later today. Expect high volatility as any decision might change how markets view the macroeconomic situation in the U.S. Currently there is still expactation of a larger, 50 bps rate cut.
Source: xStation