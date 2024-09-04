BREAKING: Eurozone final PMI slightly lower; UK data stronger than expected 📊

Eurozone final Composite PMI for August came in: 51.2 vs 51 exp.
- Eurozone final services PMI for August came in: 52.9 vs 53.3. exp.
Germany final Composite PMI for August came in 48.4 vs 48.5 exp.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
- Germany final services PMI for August came in 51.4 vs 51.2
UK final Composite PMI for August came in 53.8 vs 53.4 exp.
- UK final services PMI for August came in 53.7 vs 53.3 exp.
EURGBP (M5 interval)
Source: xStation5