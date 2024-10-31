BREAKING: Eurozone flash CPI slightly higher than expected. EURUSD gains

Eurozone CPI dynamic (flash for October) came in 2% YoY vs 1.9% exp. and 1.7% previously
- Core CPI came in 2.7% YoY vs 2.6% exp. and 2.7% previously
Unemployment rate came in 6.3% vs 6.4% exp. and 6.4% previously
EURUSD gains almost 0.1% today as eurozone inflation data (and yesterday readings from Germany) point to a little bit stronger economy and higher inflation dynamics.
Source: xStation5
Source: Eurostat, Bloomberg Finance L.P. XTB Research