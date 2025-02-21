BREAKING: Eurozone PMI data slightly below expectations, Services Miss

08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for February:
HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 45.5; forecast 45.3; previous 45.0;
HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 44.5; forecast 48.0; previous 47.6;
HCOB France Services PMI: actual 44.5; forecast 48.8; previous 48.2;
08:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for February:
HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 52.2; forecast 52.4; previous 52.5;
HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 51.0; forecast 50.8; previous 50.5;
HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 46.1; forecast 45.4; previous 45.0;
09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for February:
HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 50.7; forecast 51.5; previous 51.3;
HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: actual 47.3; forecast 46.9; previous 46.6;
HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.5; previous 50.2;
The Services PMI were weaker than economists had expected.
The reaction in the EURUSD pair is mild following the Eurozone data. However, weak readings could reinforce dovish sentiment. Source: xStation.