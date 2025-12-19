Read more
7:58 AM · 19 December 2025

Economic calendar: Retail sales from Canada; UoM data from the US

Key takeaways
USD/CAD
Forex
-
-
USD/JPY
Forex
-
-
DE40
Indices
-
-
US100
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • Friday's macro calendar will focus on retail sales data from Canada and UoM data from the US.
  • However, apart from that, today's session will not feature any major macroeconomic releases.
  • For this reason, investors' attention may turn to potential corporate information.

Futures contracts point to a higher opening for the last cash session of the week in Europe and the US. The DE40 contract is currently up nearly 0.81%, while the US100, representing technology companies, is up 0.5%. The increases are the result of continued gains following yesterday's lower CPI data from the US, but also reflect today's relatively dovish reception of the BoJ's decision. In this regard, it is worth noting that the bankers did not mention in their statement the process announced in September to begin reducing the bank's balance sheet by reselling its ETF holdings. September reports indicated that this process would begin in early 2026. As a result, the Japanese JP225 index is up 0.95% today.

What to look out for during today's session (CET time)?

2:30 p.m., Canada – Retail sales data for October:

  • Retail sales: forecast 0.0% m/m; previous -0.7% m/m

2:30 p.m., Canada – Retail sales data for October:

  • Core retail sales: forecast 0.0% m/m; previous result 0.2% m/m;

4:00 p.m., United States – University of Michigan inflation report for December:

  • Consumer expectations in Michigan: forecast 55.0; previous 55.0;

  • Consumer sentiment in Michigan: forecast 53.5; previous result 53.3;

  • 5-year inflation forecast: forecast 3.2%; previous 3.2%;

  • Inflation forecasts for the coming year: forecast 4.1%; previous value 4.1%;

19 December 2025, 6:48 PM

Daily Summary: Wall Street Rises on Christmas Mood
19 December 2025, 6:00 PM

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.12.2025)
19 December 2025, 3:35 PM

⏫US100 rallies more than 1%
19 December 2025, 3:12 PM

US Open: Wall Street Ends the Week on a Strong Note

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits