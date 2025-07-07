Read more

BREAKING: Eurozone retail sales grow faster than expected

11:04 AM 7 July 2025

Eurozone Retail Sales - May (y/y):

  • Actual: 1.8%

  • Forecast: 1.2%

  • Previous: 2.3%

Eurozone Retail Sales - May (m/m):

  • Actual: -0.7%

  • Forecast: -0.7%

  • Previous: 0.1%

The year-over-year Eurozone retail sales figure for May came in higher than the consensus forecast. In response to this data, we're seeing a slight halt in the EUR/USD pair's decline at the support level around 1.1723. The pair has been falling since the start of today's trading session.

 

Source: xStation

