BREAKING: Eurozone retail sales grow faster than expected

Eurozone Retail Sales - May (y/y):
-
Actual: 1.8%
-
Forecast: 1.2%
-
Previous: 2.3%
Eurozone Retail Sales - May (m/m):
-
Actual: -0.7%
-
Forecast: -0.7%
-
Previous: 0.1%
The year-over-year Eurozone retail sales figure for May came in higher than the consensus forecast. In response to this data, we're seeing a slight halt in the EUR/USD pair's decline at the support level around 1.1723. The pair has been falling since the start of today's trading session.
Source: xStation