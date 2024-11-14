BREAKING: EURUSD declines after higher PPI data 💵

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for October:
Core PPI: 3.1% vs forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
Core PPI: 0.3% vsforecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: 3.5% vs previous 3.2% YoY;
PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: 0.3% vs previous 0.1% MoM;
PPI: 2.4% vs forecast 2.3% YoY; previous 1.8% YoY;
PPI: 0.2% forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
Initial Jobless Claims: 217k vs forecast 224K; previous 221K;
Continuing Jobless Claims: 1873k vs forecast 1,880K; previous 1,892K;
In an initial reaction to the data, the US dollar strengthened, causing indices to decline. Crypto is also slightly lower following the hotter-than-expected PPI print. EURUSD is approaching low of the day at 1.05008
Source: xStation