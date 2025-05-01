BREAKING: EURUSD dips after stronger than expected ISM📌

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for April:
- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.2; forecast 50.7; previous 50.2;
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for April:
- ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 69.8; forecast 72.9; previous 69.4;
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.7; forecast 48.0; previous 49.0;
- ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 47.2; previous 45.2;
- ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 46.5; previous 44.7;
The latest ISM manufacturing data shows slight improvement over last month, with the headline index rising above 50.7. New orders (47.2 vs 45.2) and employment (46.5 vs 44.7) both improved, though still in contraction. Prices paid remained high at 69.8, just below expectations. The data suggests early signs of stabilization, possibly driven by tariff-related shifts in demand, as also noted by S&P Global report.