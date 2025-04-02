BREAKING: EURUSD drops after higher than expected ADP data

13:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for March:
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 155K vs forecast 118K; previous 77K;
Treasury prices held gains after ADP reported March private-sector employment rose 155,000, above the expected 120,000, rebounding from February's weather-affected slump. "The March topline number was a good one for the economy," noted ADP's chief economist, despite ongoing policy uncertainty.
EURUSD drops after better than expected employment data.