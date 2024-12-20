BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower than expected PCE data 🔔

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November:
- PCE Price index: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;
- PCE price index: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
- Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY;
PCE data came in slightly below expectations. However, this was enough for us to see a broad rebound in the equity and cryptocurrency markets. After a strongly hawkish Fed on Wednesday, the lower PCE data provides a kind of relief and hope for investors that inflationary pressures may not be that significant.
