Read more
10:03 AM · 16 December 2025

BREAKING: German ZEW Index mixed! ↔️

DE40
Indices
-
-
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

11:00 - German ZEW Index (December): 

  • ZEW Current Conditions: -81 (Expected -80, Previous -78.7)
  • ZEW Economic Sentiment: 45.8 (Expected 38.4, Previous 38.5) 

ZEW (Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung) Economic Survey reported very stark differences between the expectations of large businesses and investors. 

Large business institution sentiment (current conditions) remains deeply negative, coming out even lower than already pessimistic forecasts. 

While investors and analysts have shown noticeable growth in optimism regarding the German economy and markets. This difference might not only indicate a severe mismatch of expectations but also/or a misalignment of priorities between the business and finance sides of the economy.

Time will show which perspective is closer to reality. Cautious investors will make sure to track economic data from Germany and the Eurozone to better estimate present and future conditions.  

Forex and stock market show little to no reaction to the data reading.

EURUSD (M1) 

 

Source: xStation5

19 December 2025, 7:05 AM

BREAKING: UK retail sales below expectations; GBPUSD ticks lower
19 December 2025, 6:50 AM

BoJ's Ueda Conference (LIVE)
19 December 2025, 6:37 AM

Morning Wrap (19.12.2025)
18 December 2025, 6:52 PM

Daily summary: US100 gains after CPI print; markets await BoJ decision 🏛️

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits