Economic Calendar: U.S. labor-market data and preliminary PMI reports 🔎

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is quite busy. In the first part of the day, we will get a set of preliminary December PMI reports from Europe. Due to the holiday period, the survey window was shortened, and the data will be released earlier than usual.

Next, market attention will shift across the Atlantic to the U.S., where we will receive the delayed NFP data for November, followed by the December PMI figures.

Detailed calendar for the day:

07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Employment Data for October:

Unemployment Rate: previous 5.0%;

Employment Change 3M/3M: previous -22K MoM;

Average Earnings ex Bonus: previous 4.6%;

Average Earnings Index +Bonus: previous 4.8%;

08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for December:

HCOB France Services PMI: previous 51.4;

HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: previous 47.8;

HCOB France Composite PMI: previous 50.4;

08:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for December:

HCOB Germany Services PMI: previous 53.1;

HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: previous 48.2;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: previous 52.4;

09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for December:

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: previous 53.6;

HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: previous 49.6;

HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: previous 52.8;

09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for December:

S&P Global Services PMI: previous 51.3;

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: previous 50.2;

S&P Global Composite PMI: previous 51.2;

10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Balance of Tade Data for October:

Trade Balance: previous 19.4B;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for November:

Nonfarm Payrolls: previous 119K;

Private Nonfarm Payrolls: previous 97K;

Participation Rate: previous 62.4%;

Unemployment Rate: forecast 4.4%; previous 4.4%;

Average Hourly Earnings: previous 0.2% MoM;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for October:

Retail Sales: previous 4.26% YoY;

Core Retail Sales: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

Retail Sales: forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for September:

forecast 1.340M; previous 1.330M;

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts:

forecast 1.320M; previous 1.307M;

02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for December: