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1:33 PM · 14 May 2026

BREAKING: EURUSD little changed after in-line sales data from US

US retail sales for April came in at 0.5% m/m, exactly in line with market expectations. The on-consensus reading caused no major surprise, but it's worth looking beneath the surface. Retail sales excluding autos rose 0.7% m/m (exp. 0.7%), while the closely watched Control Group delivered a positive beat — rising 0.5% against the expected 0.3%

 

The strong Control Group reading carries particular weight, as this category feeds directly into GDP calculations through the private consumption component. A result above consensus suggests the American consumer remains relatively resilient despite the persistently elevated price environment.

  • Retail Sales for April 0.5%, Exp. 0.5%
  • Retail Sales ex auto for April 0.7%, Exp. 0.7%
  • Retail Sales Control Group for April 0.5%, Exp. 0.3%
  • Initial Claims (weekly) 211K, Exp. 205K
  • Continuing Claims 1782K, Exp. 1780K

However, an important methodological caveat deserves attention — retail sales are not adjusted for inflation. This means a portion of the nominal gain simply reflects higher prices rather than a real increase in purchasing volume. Given Tuesday's CPI data confirming ongoing inflationary pressure, the real picture of consumer spending may be less encouraging than the headlines suggest.

EURUSD was little changed after the publication. 

Source: xStation 

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