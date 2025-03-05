BREAKING: EURUSD lower after weaker US ISM report 📈

03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for February:
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity: actual 54.4; previous 54.5;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment: actual 53.9; previous 52.3;
- ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders: actual 52.2; previous 51.3;
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for January:
- Durables Excluding Transport: actual 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
- Factory Orders: actual 1.7% MoM; forecast 1.7% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;
- Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;