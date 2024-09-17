BREAKING: EURUSD muted after higher industrial production data 📌

02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for August:
- actual 0.9% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM;
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for August:
- Industrial Production: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM;
- Industrial Production: previous -0.18% YoY;
US industrial production data also surprised positively, as did retail sales data. Today's releases are more supportive of a 25 bp Fed cut at tomorrow's meeting. However, investor expectations remain split between 25bp and 50bp.