BREAKING: EURUSD muted after slightly lower Germany PMI data 📌

8:32 AM 23 April 2025

07:30 AM GMT, Germany - PMI Data for April:

  • HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 48.8; forecast 50.3; previous 50.9;
  • HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 47.5; previous 48.3;
  • HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 49.7; forecast 50.4; previous 51.3;

Germany’s economy is showing mixed signals. Manufacturing is holding up surprisingly well despite global challenges and U.S. tariffs—production and export orders have even risen. Lower energy prices and slightly higher selling prices are helping boost manufacturers’ profit margins, especially as some shift toward military-related production. However, the services sector is struggling with falling activity, rising costs, and squeezed margins, though hiring and new business are still holding steady. Overall, uncertainty remains high, but fiscal support may help stabilize things.


