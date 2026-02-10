Coca-Cola Earnings: Will the New CEO Withstand the Pressure?

The iconic producer of (mostly) sweet carbonated soft drinks has released its results for Q4 FY2025, along with its sales outlook for 2026. The results are not disastrous; however, investor reaction clearly suggests disappointment.

Quarterly view:

EPS fell to $0.58, which nevertheless came in above market expectations of around $0.56.

Revenue also declined.this time by more than the market had expected, to $11.8 billion versus investor expectations of $12 billion.

On a year-over-year basis, EPS increased by 4%, and the fact that the figure came in above the analyst consensus points to exceptionally effective cost management. Revenue also rose year over year, though by only 2%.

Sales volume increased by 1%, with growth in the U.S., Japan, and Brazil. The company also managed to raise prices, with the average annual price increase at 4%.

Management communicated a number of important operational and strategic decisions. The incoming CEO and current COO, Henrique Braun, pointed to demand-side pressures, which the company is addressing by offering new package sizes tailored to less affluent customers.

What may have worried shareholders the most is the 2026 sales outlook. Organic revenue growth is expected to come in at 4–5%, while profits are projected to rise by 7–8%. These are not particularly dynamic growth forecasts, and the market is still uncertain about how the company will handle the fundamental pressure stemming from changing consumer habits.

COKE.US (D1)

Source: xStation5