1:31 PM · 13 January 2026

BREAKING: EURUSD spikes on lower-than-expected Core CPI in the US❗️

13:30 GMT, United States, Inflation Data for December:

  • CPI YoY Actual 2.7% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.7%)

  • CPI MoM Actual 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%)

  • Core CPI YoY Actual 2.6% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.6%)

  • Core CPI MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%)

 

December's CPI report brought a sense of stability to the markets, avoiding any dramatic shifts. Notably, the usually "sticky" core inflation unexpectedly remained below the headline figure, reinforcing confidence that disinflation is on track.

This offers much-needed reassurance following October's controversial report, where shutdown-related data gaps artificially skewed figures. However, there is a caveat: monthly inflation accelerated slightly from 0.2% to 0.3%, a move that likely gives the Fed reason to pause before initiating further rate cuts.

 

Source: XTB Research

 

 

Following the spike, the EURUSD returned below key resistance of 1.16700, settling around flat 30- and 100-period EMAs for the M30 chart. Source: xStation5

 
