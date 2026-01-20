BREAKING: EURUSD surges 0.7% amid improving ZEW sentiments📈

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment 59.6 (Forecast 50, Previous 45.8)
- Expectations 40.8 (Previous 33.7)
- Current Conditions: -72.7 (Forecast -76, Previous -81.0)
Eurozone Construction Output MoM -1.1% (Previous 0.88%)
Source: xStation5
Economic calendar: Key U.S. data to shift focus from geopolitics (22.01.2026)
Market Wrap: Wall Street and Europe lose ground; markets await Trump in Davos🛣️
What next for interest rates in the UK❓ Tobacco and airfare drive up prices in the economy 📈
Economic calendar: Trump’s speech in Davos and Wall Street earnings 🔎