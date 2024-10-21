BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after PPI data from Germany

German PPI (M/M) Sep: -0.5% (est -0.2%; prev 0.2%)

- PPI (Y/Y): -1.4% (est -1.1%; prev -0.8%)

Lower energy prices were the main reason for the year-on-year decline in producer prices also in September 2024, while higher prices had to be paid for capital, consumer and intermediate goods.

The lower-than-expected PPI infusion reduces the chances of a hawkish decision by the ECB, which affects the short-lived weakness of the euro after the data reading.