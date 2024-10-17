BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after Retail Sales and Claims data

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
- Initial Jobless Claims: Actual: 241K. Forecast 260K; Previous 258K;
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for September:
- Retail Sales: Actual: 0.4% MoM. Forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
- Core Retail Sales: Actual: 0.5% MoM. Forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;
Strong retail sales data come to the fore and reduce the chances of a quick interest rate cut in the US, hence the EURUSD pair's drop immediately after the data reading.
