BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after slightly higher US PPI reading

- US PPI inflation headline (for January): Actual: 3.5% expected 3.3% vs. 3.3% previously
- US Core PPI (for January): Actual: 3.6%. Expected 3.3% vs. 3.5% previously (0.3% m/m vs. 0% previously)
- US jobless claims:Actual: 213k. Expected 215.5k vs. 219k previously
More data confirms that there is little problem with inflation in the US, and it will take some time for the Fed to cut interest rates again. US dollar gains in value after the publication of new macro data.
Source: xStation