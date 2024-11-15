BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after the release of US retail sales data

New US retail sales data for October just released:
- Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.1%. Forecast 0.5% vs previous 0.3%
- Retail Sales (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.4%. Forecast 0.3% vs previous 0.3%
- NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Nov): Actual: 31.2. Forecast -0.70 vs previous-11.90
- Export Price Index (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.8%. Forecast -0.1% vs previous -0.7%
- Import Price Index (MoM) (Oct): Actual: 0.3%. Forecast -0.1% vs previous -0.4%
Interestingly, last month's data was revised sharply upward, triggering a demand reaction on the dollar.
Source: Bloomberg Financial LP
The EURUSD pair is losing ground after reading slightly better US retail sales data. Moreover, the NY Empire State data also surprised noticeably higher
Source: xStation