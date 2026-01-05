BREAKING: EURUSD ticks up after unexpected drop in ISM Manufacturing

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for December:

ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 47.9; forecast 48.3; previous 48.2;

ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 58.5; forecast 59.0; previous 58.5;

ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 47.7; previous 47.4;

ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 44.9; previous 44.0;

U.S. manufacturing contracted in December for the 10th straight month, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 47.9, slightly down from November. Production remained in expansion, but new orders, employment, inventories, and imports contracted. Prices continued rising, supplier deliveries slowed, and only computers & electronics expanded, highlighting uneven sector performance.

Executives report ongoing weakness, citing tariffs, high costs, low consumer demand, and cautious capital spending. Machinery, chemical, transportation, and fabricated metal sectors struggle with declining orders and reduced capacity. Only computers & electronics and electrical equipment saw modest improvements. Morale is low, logistics remain sensitive to geopolitical shifts, and recovery expectations focus on late 2026.

EURUSD extended gains following the report, gradually recovering towards the psycological level of 1.17000 after hitting its lowest in almost a month around 1,16700.

