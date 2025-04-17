BREAKING: EURUSD ticks up after US macro data 📌

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Philadelphia Fed Report for April:
- Manufacturing Index: actual -26.4; forecast 2.2; previous 12.5;
- Employment: actual 0.2; previous 19.7;
- Business Conditions: actual 6.9; previous 5.6;
- New Orders: actual -34.2; previous 8.7;
- Prices Paid: actual 51.00; previous 48.30;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 220.75K; previous 223.25K;
- Initial Jobless Claims: actual 215K; forecast 225K; previous 224K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,885K; forecast 1,870K; previous 1,844K;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for March:
- actual 1.324M; forecast 1.420M; previous 1.494M;
- actual -11.4% MoM; previous 9.8% MoM;
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for March:
- actual 1.482M; forecast 1.450M; previous 1.459M;
- actual 1.6% MoM; previous -1.0% MoM;
US market data is mixed. The job market remains strong, as confirmed by low weekly jobless claims. However, business concerns about the impact of Trump's trade policy on the US economy are reflected in the Philadelphia Fed report, which showed a significant drop in the main industrial index and new orders. In turn, the price sub-index rose, suggesting pressure from new tariffs.
Source: xStation 5