BREAKING: EURUSD ticks up on higher than expected PCE

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for February:
-
Core PCE Price Index: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
Core PCE Price Index: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
-
PCE Price index: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY;
-
Personal Spending: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;
-
Real Personal Consumption: actual 0.1% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM;
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
Fed's prefered inflation gauge came higher than expected in both mothly and yearly perspective. The main driver of increases in consumer spending in February were non-durable goods and financial, health and insurance services. On the other hand, energy commodities and food prices backed up with pressure last month, with spending droping by around 21 bn USD.
Source: xStation5