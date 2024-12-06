BREAKING: EURUSD trades lower after weak German manufacturing data 📌

07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for October:
- German Industrial Production: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast 1.0% MoM; previous -2.0% MoM;
German factory output began Q4 with a sharp decline, missing estimates and highlighting the manufacturing sector's ongoing recession. Industrial output (excluding energy and construction) also fell by 0.3% month-on-month. Overall industrial production declines by -1.0% MoM lower than increase by 1.0% MoM forecasted.
