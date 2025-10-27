Read more
2:35 PM · 27 October 2025

BREAKING: Fed Dallas Manufacturing above estimates 📈 EURUSD stable around 1.163

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
  • The gauge for Dallas' manufacturing sector increased higher than expected
  • It remains in the negative territory

15:30 BST, United States - Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October:

  • Actual -5.00

  • Forecast -7.8

  • Previous -8.70

Source: xStation5

