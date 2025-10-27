BREAKING: Fed Dallas Manufacturing above estimates 📈 EURUSD stable around 1.163

- The gauge for Dallas' manufacturing sector increased higher than expected
- It remains in the negative territory
15:30 BST, United States - Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October:
-
Actual -5.00
-
Forecast -7.8
-
Previous -8.70
xStation5
