BREAKING: Final UoM sentiments slightly higher, 1 yr inflation expectations lower

3:02 PM 25 April 2025

University Michigan Sentiment (Final, for April): 52.2 (Forecast 50.5, Previous 50.8)

  • University Michigan Conditions Final Actual 59.8 (Forecast 56, Previous 56.5)
  • University Michigan Expectations Final: 47.3 (Forecast 46.3, Previous 47.2)

University Michigan 5 Yr Inflation Final: 4.4% (Forecast 4.4%, Previous 4.4%)

  • University Michigan 1 Yr Inflation: 6.5% (Forecast 6.8%, Previous 6.7%)

Sentiments on Wall Street are mixed; US30 almost didn't react to slightly better UoM reading for stocks, still losing 0.55%. US30 is traded today still almost 1800 pts below EMA200.

 

Source: xStation5

 
 

Source: Conference Board, Macrobond, University of Michigan, XTB Research

