BREAKING: GBP gains after stronger UK labor data 📌

7:03 AM 12 August 2025

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Claimant Count Change for July:

  • actual -6.2K; forecast 19.7K; previous -15.5K;

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for June:

  • Average Earnings Index +Bonus: actual 4.6%; forecast 4.7%; previous 5.0%;
  • Employment change 239k vs 185k expected
  • Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.0%; forecast 5.0%; previous 5.0%;
  • Unemployment Rate: actual 4.7%; forecast 4.7%; previous 4.7%;
  • Employment Change 3M/3M: actual 238K MoM; previous 134K MoM;

 

 

 

