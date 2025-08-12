BREAKING: GBP gains after stronger UK labor data 📌

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Claimant Count Change for July:
- actual -6.2K; forecast 19.7K; previous -15.5K;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for June:
- Average Earnings Index +Bonus: actual 4.6%; forecast 4.7%; previous 5.0%;
- Employment change 239k vs 185k expected
- Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.0%; forecast 5.0%; previous 5.0%;
- Unemployment Rate: actual 4.7%; forecast 4.7%; previous 4.7%;
- Employment Change 3M/3M: actual 238K MoM; previous 134K MoM;