11:01 AM · 9 December 2025

BREAKING: US NFIB Business Optimism Index much higher than expected🗽

US NFIB Business Optimism Index came in at 99 vs 98.3 exp. and 98.2 previously

The index is one of the key indicators of the U.S. economy, as small businesses in the United States employ nearly 50% of all workers. The improvement in sentiment largely stems from interest rate cuts and expectations of lower rates in 2026. Futures on the Russell 2000 (US2000) which groups smaller U.S. companies (though still too large to report to the NFIB) are trading near their historical highs.

10 December 2025, 8:29 PM

Daily summary: Dovish Fed signals are driving optimism on Wall Street 🗽US2000 at all-time high
10 December 2025, 7:42 PM

Fed chair Jerome Powell press conference🔎
10 December 2025, 7:24 PM

📈US100 reacts to Fed decision
10 December 2025, 7:01 PM

BREAKING: Fed cuts interest rates by 25 bps🗽US100 gains

